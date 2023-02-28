Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

NSO scraps March 5 concert after statement by Ministry of Culture

  229
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/28 19:37
Anna Netrebko performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December. (Facebook, Anna Netrebko photo)

Anna Netrebko performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December. (Facebook, Anna Netrebko photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) canceled a performance by Russian soprano Anna Yuryevna Netrebko scheduled for March 5 after controversy over her links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Her visit and planned singing of the aria from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” with the NSO elicited support as well as protest, with opponents saying a Russian soprano should not visit Taiwan at this time, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of Culture issued a statement saying that even though it respected the NSO’s independence and professionalism, there could be no doubt about Taiwan’s stance on the war in Ukraine. The NSO later announced it was canceling the March 5 event, which was dedicated to women.

People who had bought tickets for the concert can apply for a refund from March 1 at noon until March 13 at 1 p.m., with the rules featured on the event’s website, the NSO said.
Russia
Russian invasion of Ukraine
opera
Anna Netrebko
National Symphony Orchestra
NSO
Ministry of Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Australian academic praises Taiwan intelligence agency chief as communicator
Australian academic praises Taiwan intelligence agency chief as communicator
2023/02/25 20:36
Taiwan marks anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Taiwan marks anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
2023/02/25 19:13
Foreign ministry, AIT refute former legislator's US' 'Taiwan destruction plan' claim
Foreign ministry, AIT refute former legislator's US' 'Taiwan destruction plan' claim
2023/02/22 20:43
Taiwan groups to mark anniversary of Russian attack on Ukraine
Taiwan groups to mark anniversary of Russian attack on Ukraine
2023/02/18 17:39
Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Romeo and Juliet' for the first time
Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Romeo and Juliet' for the first time
2023/02/15 17:19