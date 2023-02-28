Academia Sinica economist says Taiwan should hire more Ukrainians in tourism, factories, military

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan faces post-pandemic labor shortages in the tourism and manufacturing sectors as well as a shrinking military recruitment pool, an economist says introducing 30,000 to 50,000 Ukrainians could effectively address these issues.

The influx of Ukrainian labor, in the economist's eyes, could help the Taiwanese government achieve multiple goals in a pragmatic manner and, even better, garner gratitude from European Union (EU) member states seeking to ease the burden of serving migrants and refugees from Ukraine.

Lin Chung-cheng (林忠正), a research fellow at the Institute of Economics, Academia Sinica, proposed this creative solution in his commentary to Ettoday. In the article, he thinks Taiwan could be an attractive destination for Ukrainian workers in terms of Taiwan's wage levels, living costs, affordable healthcare services, order, and public safety.

Lin said, given the country's absence of refugee law, the Taiwanese government can relax the employment rules for Ukrainians to work in Taiwan's manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, and construction sectors. Furthermore, given the country's low birth rate and shrinking military recruitment pool, the government could consider hiring Ukrainians who have experience on the battlefield and are familiar with Russian and U.S.-made weapons, which can be leveraged in the event of a war with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"Their knowledge on the battlefield and of national defense, either in the form of physical or cognitive warfare, would be a great asset to Taiwan's military departments," the economist added.

The employment opportunities could genuinely help the economy of the war-torn eastern European nation if these Ukrainian workers in Taiwan sent money back to their hometown, which could amount to US$900 million (NT$27.6 billion) in three years, as opposed to Taiwanese people donating money or material to Ukraine, Lin concluded.