Sunny and warm as Taiwanese return to work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Warm and sunny weather will greet workers as they return to the grind on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and Wednesday, with toasty daytime temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius in Pingtung County.

The north can expect temperatures as high as 25 C but also nighttime temperatures down to 12 C, with possibly sporadic showers. There will be similar temperatures elsewhere around the country, though Luye Township in Taitung County dipped to 7.4 C early Tuesday morning.

From Wednesday (March 1) onward there will be a change in the weather as it gets buffeted by seasonal winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau. This could lead to fog or low clouds in western areas, with possibly low visibility when driving.

From Saturday, a high-pressure front will move eastward and cause the northeast monsoon to strengthen. Central and southern areas are unlikely to experience rainfall.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said temperatures will fall slightly until March 3, with a higher likelihood of cloud and rain in north and east Taiwan.