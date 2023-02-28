Alexa
Upgrades to Taiwan's 2nd-generation Albatross drone almost completed

New drone may be revealed at 2023 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/28 15:46
Albatross UAV in flight

Albatross UAV in flight (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Improvements to the second-generation Albatross drone are almost completed, a senior military official said on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

After further research and testing, the improved UAV, designed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, will most likely be shown to the public at the 2023 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) in September, Liberty Times reported.

The official said that first-generation Albatross drones have a wingspan of 8.6 meters and a maximum range of 150 kilometers. The new variant has a range of 250 km and an increased payload capacity, they said.

The new drones will mainly be used for reconnaissance and target acquisition missions but can carry out offshore strikes, if necessary. They can be outfitted with 2.75-inch rockets, the official said.

After a four-year hiatus, the TADTE will be held from Sept. 14-16. Many internationally renowned defense industry manufacturers have already signed up to participate in the exhibition. The event showcases Taiwan’s national defense and strategic industries of military and civilian integration.
Taiwan
Albatross drone
Taiwan military
Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition

