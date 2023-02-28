Asia School of Business Signs Memorandum of Agreement with McKinsey to Catalyze the Corporate Venturing Movement in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 28 February 2023 - The Asia School of Business (ASB) announced that they have entered into a partnership with global management consultancy McKinsey & Company (McKinsey) to promote venture-building in Malaysia through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). This partnership was announced during the Malaysia Venture Building Forum, an inaugural event held today, to solidify the two parties’ commitment to this endeavor.





The event gathered 50 CEOs, CXOs, and corporate venture builders from Malaysia. The theme of this forum focused on how business leaders and entrepreneurs could come together to promote the growth of Malaysia-based corporate ventures through ecosystem-building. The event featured a panel with senior leaders and experts from Malaysia’s venture-building space, including Azran Osman-Rani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Naluri; Professor Joseph Cherian, Practice Professor of Finance at ASB; Pete Chareonwongsak, Chief Executive Officer of Teleport; Nimal Manuel, Senior Partner and Asia Leader of Leap by McKinsey; and Yiping Goh, Partner, at McKinsey & Company. Discussions focused on the common challenges faced in building a new venture in Malaysia, what it takes to succeed, and the advantages of established organizations promoting entrepreneurship.



“ASB is delighted to embark on this meaningful partnership with McKinsey’s venture-building arm, Leap by McKinsey, and we hope that great synergy can be generated through this collaboration. The newly set-up ‘ASB Hive,’ an ecosystem hub established by ASB’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC), will be a conducive location to help promote entrepreneurship and business-building in Malaysia. Furthermore, this partnership will help open doors for our MBA students to partake in projects in the form of a Summer Associate Program, which is a part of ASB’s MBA curriculum,” said Jake Cohen, Interim President, CEO and Dean of ASB.



“For Malaysia to be the next potential hotbed for future unicorns and decacorns, industry-university collaborations and partnerships are essential,” said Nimal Manuel. “We are excited to contribute toward building and scaling new businesses and help develop the talent capabilities needed to accelerate sustainable, inclusive growth in Malaysia.”



Hashtag: #AsiaSchoolofBusiness





https://www.linkedin.com/school/asbedu/

https://m.facebook.com/asbedu.official/

https://www.instagram.com/asbedu.official/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asia School of Business

Asia School of Business (ASB) was established in 2015 by Bank Negara Malaysia in collaboration with MIT Sloan School of Management to be a premier global business school, a knowledge and learning hub infused with regional expertise, insights, and perspectives of Asia and the emerging economies.



ASB’s degree and executive education programs have been globally-acclaimed for leading the way in management education. Through its award-winning Action Learning based curriculum, in partnership with the corporate community and students from across the world, ASB is committed to developing transformative and principled leaders who will contribute towards advancing the emerging world and beyond.



To learn more about Asia School of Business, visit their website at https://asb.edu.my/ or check out their LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook pages.



McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

