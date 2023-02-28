The 11th Beauty and Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty and Lifestyle Summit Successfully Held with 30,000 Participants

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 February 2023 - From February 15th to 17th, the 11th Beauty and Lifestyle Expo and the Global Beauty and Lifestyle Summit hosted by Yi Beauty & Lifestyle had their Grand Opening at Shanghai Fuyue Hotel. 30,000+ people working in the beauty, fashion and consumer goods industry gathered and discussed practical solutions for leading innovation in the beauty and fashion industry in 2023 and beyond.





Four other summits were held simultaneously, namely the First China Beauty Agents Conference, the Third Internet Celebrity E-Commerce Summit, the First Consumer Product Channel Growth Summit, and the 2023 Product Development Forum. All these summits were very successful and splendid. More than 100 industry experts were invited to share and discuss how to grow the beauty, fashion, and consumer goods industry in 2023 in-depth with more than 2,000 guests.



The organizer, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle, has set up four central exhibition pavilions: the National Brand Pavilion, the Great Word-of-Mouth and Favourite Products Pavilion, the Imported Brand Pavilion, and the Emerging Trends Pavilion. More than 1000 beauty brands, new consumption brands, factory supply chains, retailers, Internet celebrities, and MCN agencies were invited and participated in the exhibition.



Mr. Jian, the Chairman of Yi Fei Corporation and President of the Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Chamber of Commerce said in his speech that in 2023, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle will pay more attention to agents, an essential group in the industry chain, while focusing on the needs of our five primary members, including retailers, brands, factories, internet celebrities and third-party service providers, providing more accurate and professional services, and helping member companies find opportunities for survival and development.



In 2023, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle plans to go abroad to provide professional services for global partners in the industry. They will work with consulates in different countries, creating more possibilities for international cooperation for qualified members. They will focus on three main directions: firstly, to systematically promote the characteristics and advantages of China's beauty industry to foreign markets; secondly, to introduce excellent overseas brands and technologies to China; thirdly, to help more national brands and factories to go abroad. They also welcome cooperation from outstanding overseas brands; please contact Yi Beauty & Lifestyle at xigua@yimeishang.com or visit http://www.yimeishang.com.



