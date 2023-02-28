Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 27) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ as well. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 325 military aircraft and 112 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four out of 14 PLA aircraft. (MND image)