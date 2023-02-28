China in fit of pique over US congressional visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China followed up on a visit by U.S. lawmakers last week by firing off an angry letter to Representative Jake Auchincloss, who met with both Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Auchincloss and fellow congressional leaders also met with Taiwan legislators and Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Feb. 20. The congressman shared the letter with the high-end tabloid, The Daily Beast.

The letter was written on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. and started out by saying, “I am writing to express serious concern …”

It continued by saying its “one-China principle” was a part of the international order and Taiwan belonged to China. “China will not allow Taiwan to be divided from it in whatever form.”

The letter implied that members of congress were questioning the “one-China” principle and were the “root cause” behind developing Taiwan Strait tensions. “The tension across the Taiwan Strait is escalating, and the prospects of peace across the Taiwan Strait are seriously threatened, of which the root cause is that the one-China principle has been severely undermined,” the letter added.

In response, Auchincloss was reported as saying, “They’re angry. I don’t care.

“We’re going to stand with freedom and democracy wherever it is in the world, in Ukraine, in Taiwan, and on the streets of Tehran,” said Auchincloss, who is a member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We can’t flinch just because the CCP is angry.”