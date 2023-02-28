228 Massacre commemorated with concert in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A free, outdoor concert will be held in downtown Taipei on Tuesday (Feb. 28) headlined by popular indie rockers, Elephant Gym (大象體操), along with reknown folk musicians, Lin Sheng-xiang (林生祥), and Panai (巴奈).

The musical program goes from 4-10 p.m. and is accompanied by exhibitions and speeches to educate the public about the 228 Massacre. Crowds are estimated to range in the thousands as clear skies in Taipei make for perfect concert conditions.

Billed as the Gongshen Music Festival (共生音樂節) , the concert is held annually on the Feb. 28 memorial day. This year, three family members of 228 victims, Li Hui-sheng (李慧生), Wang Ke-hsiung (王克雄), and Yan Na (顏訥), have been invited to share their family stories, per a Liberty Times report.

On February 28, 1947, the KMT government opened fire on demonstrators following a dispute between a cigarette vendor and authorities. The incident marked the start of the KMT’s military dictatorship, during which time tens of thousands of civilians were arbitrarily imprisoned, disappeared or killed.

Additionally, some 36 groups ranging from NGOs that focus on human rights, gender equality, migrant worker rights, labor unions, and the environment, will also be on hand to educate the public. Publications and other items supporting these organizations will also be for sale.

Music, however, will take center stage with Tsng-kha-lâng (裝咖人) kicking off the event with a unique blend of experimental percussion and avant-garde rock and roll. Later it will be Khuann Jit Tsa Am (看日早晚), who play slower, fusion jazz melodies. This will be followed by the percussion-based musical collective L8Ching (雷擎).



Elephant Gym play free concert Feb. 28. (Gongsheng Music Festival Facebook photo)

When night falls at 7 p.m., headline acts will begin to shine with Kaohsiung’s Elephant Gym (大象體操), a brother-and-sister led band taking the stage. The band are veterans of international touring such as performances at Fuji Rock and New York’s Central Park SummerStage. Early on, a bass-heavy rhythm initially gave way to the band’s name “elephant,” though recently their music has become jazzy.

Later at 8 p.m. Hakka folk musician Lin Sheng-xiang (林生祥) will take the stage with musical partner Ken Ohtake (大竹研). The duo are well known for accompanying each other on acoustic guitars and wowing audiences with thoroughly original, mesmerizing music.



Panai marks her return to the main stage on Feb. 28. (Gongsheng Music Festival Facebook photo)

To conclude the concert, Panai (巴奈), an indigenous artist of Puyuma and Amis heritage will perform. Panai is also a well known social activist, drawing attention to important social causes ranging from the environment to Indigenous rights and an anti-nuclear homeland campaign.

For more information, please refer to the festival organizer’s Facebook page.