U.S. army secretary says Chinese invasion of Taiwan not imminent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will not likely attack Taiwan any time soon, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday (Feb. 27).

“I’m personally not of the view that an amphibious invasion of Taiwan is imminent, but we have to obviously prepare. We have got to be prepared to fight and win that war,” Wormuth said at an event hosted by Washington, D.C.-based think tank American Enterprise Institute.

She said that the U.S. wants to “avoid fighting a land war in Asia.” Wormuth added “This is all about deterrence.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn said China has hinted that a Taiwan invasion could happen at some point but suggested Beijing probably is not ready to take on such an endeavor.

“They are on a historical trajectory. The military arm they have created is extraordinary,” he said. “They are preparing those forces for something … The prize is Taiwan.”

Both officials shared some measures the army is taking to prepare for a regional conflict, including adopting new training and capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, more strategic deployment of troops in the region, and use of long-range hypersonic weapons capable of reaching Mach 5.

They also stressed the importance of congressional support, especially in terms of funding, and drawing lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Wormuth and Flynn’s comments follow CIA Director William Burns’ assessment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have doubts about his nation’s ability to seize Taiwan by 2027. “I think our judgment at least is that President Xi and his military leadership have doubts today about whether they could accomplish that invasion,” he said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday (Feb. 26).

Additionally, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has also warned that "2027 is a year we need to watch out." He said China's economy is sputtering and there is growing discontent among the populace.

If Xi is not able to address these issues during his fourth term in 2027, he may attempt to "resort to the use of force" or create an external crisis to distract from domestic issues, Wu said.