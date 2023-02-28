Kerry Logistics Network Wins Two Accolades at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2022

Retains “The Asset Jade Award” and Gains the “Best Sustainability Team” Honour

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 February 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to receive two accolades at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2022 (the 'Awards'), winning the highest honour, The Asset Jade Award, and the title of the Best Sustainability Team.KLN's credentials in environmental, social and governance ('ESG') were once again validated by The Asset Jade Award, the top-tier accolade which KLN has won for three consecutive years since the category's debut in 2020. In particular, KLN was commended for its comprehensive ESG policies and the consistency of its ESG performance across multiple areas, ranging from energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions to supplier codes of conduct, sustainability financing and corporate governance. KLN was also conferred the Best Sustainability Team title in recognition of its leadership qualities in spearheading the Company's sustainability agenda by engaging with various stakeholders.William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We take pride in the achievements of our sustainability performance thus far and are grateful to The Asset for recognising our team's actions and accomplishments in ESG. As a corporate citizen, KLN sees the importance of creating value for all and sustainability is embedded in our business strategies, decisions and practices. We also strive to further enhance the transparency of our ESG policies and endeavours while encouraging stakeholders' feedback for continuous improvements. We believe such dedication will future-proof our business in the post-pandemic era, contribute to the communities in which we serve and create value for our stakeholders."Organised annually by the regional financial magazine The Asset since 2000, the Awards are the longest running ESG awards in Asia.Hashtag: #KerryLogistics

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards



The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.



