All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 52 31 11 8 2 72 159 139 Hershey 52 32 13 5 2 71 154 133 Charlotte 53 30 18 3 2 65 168 160 Springfield 52 26 20 2 4 58 159 156 Lehigh Valley 53 26 21 3 3 58 160 163 Hartford 52 23 20 3 6 55 155 163 Bridgeport 52 23 21 7 1 54 168 173 WB/Scranton 52 22 22 3 5 52 140 148

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 53 36 14 2 1 75 182 159 Syracuse 51 25 19 4 3 57 177 164 Utica 52 25 20 5 2 57 155 158 Rochester 50 26 20 3 1 56 163 164 Laval 52 21 22 7 2 51 188 190 Cleveland 51 22 23 4 2 50 164 193 Belleville 53 22 26 4 1 49 169 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 52 29 13 7 3 68 188 147 Milwaukee 51 30 16 3 2 65 174 146 Manitoba 51 29 16 3 3 64 161 153 Rockford 53 26 19 4 4 60 168 173 Iowa 53 23 21 5 4 55 152 164 Chicago 51 22 24 3 2 49 151 180 Grand Rapids 51 22 24 3 2 49 147 189

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 53 36 14 3 0 75 193 137 Coachella Valley 48 33 9 4 2 72 174 126 Ontario 52 30 18 3 1 64 166 144 Colorado 52 29 17 4 2 64 151 138 Abbotsford 53 30 19 2 2 64 179 159 Bakersfield 52 24 24 2 2 52 156 161 Tucson 54 24 26 4 0 52 169 184 San Jose 51 21 26 0 4 46 137 174 Henderson 53 19 29 0 5 43 138 153 San Diego 54 15 38 1 0 31 134 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Belleville 4, Hershey 2

Rochester 5, Providence 1

Springfield 5, Charlotte 2

Chicago 2, Tucson 1

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0

Henderson 2, Calgary 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3

San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Rockford at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.