All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124 Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158 Tampa Bay 59 37 18 4 78 212 176 Buffalo 58 31 23 4 66 220 203 Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168 N.Y. Islanders 63 31 25 7 69 183 174 Pittsburgh 59 29 21 9 67 192 190 Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 Columbus 60 19 35 6 44 154 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154 Minnesota 60 33 21 6 72 175 166 Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157 Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159 Nashville 57 29 22 6 64 169 171 St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215 Arizona 59 20 30 9 49 160 211 Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166 Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206 Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202 Seattle 59 32 21 6 70 203 189 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Nashville 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.