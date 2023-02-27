Cloud Robotics Market 2023, CAGR Value, Top Players with Share and Revenues, Industry Trends, Business Strategies and Challenges till 2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cloud Robotics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cloud Robotics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global cloud robotics market size was US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. The global cloud robotics market size is estimated to reach US$ 35.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud robotics is a constituent of robotics that seeks to utilize cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing, and additional Internet technologies to take advantage of shared services and integrated infrastructure to support robotics. Robots can take advantage of the storage, massive processing, and communication resources of current cloud data centers, exchanging and analyzing information with multiple agents or robots when networked to the cloud.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The growth in the need for remote working tools and work-from-home during the outbreak of COVID-19 drives the growth of the global market.

Privacy challenges and the complicated security of cloud robotics platforms can hinder the growth of the global market.

A favorable drive in the direction of centralized monitoring and management of industrial tools is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global market, due to the growing demands of manufacturing initiatives. In addition, the growing demand for medical and vaccine supplies led to a substantial growth in the need for robotics and automation solutions in the healthcare and chemical industries, which drives the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its position and sustain the highest growth during the forecast period. Due to its increasing technology acquisitions and creative robotics sector, and the expansion of broad spectrum, cloud technology use of smart devices and wireless technologies, rise in adoption of IoT, and improvements in AI and machine learning technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global cloud robotics market are:

XTend Robotics

V3 Smart Technologies

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

CloudMinds

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hit Robot Group

Fanuc Corporation

Amazon Robotics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cloud robotics market segmentation focuses on Components, Service Models, Robot Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Components

Service

Software

Segmentation on the basis of Service Model

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Segmentation on the basis of Robot Type

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

