Engineered Stone Market 2023 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Growth, Demand, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Engineered Stone market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Engineered Stone market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global engineered stone market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global engineered stone market size is estimated to reach US$ 33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An engineered stone also called by the name agglomerated stone is composed of quartz, resin binder, color, quartzite, and additives. On the Earth’s shell, it is usually obtainable in the state of quartz, a silicate crystal consisting of silicon oxide. They are extremely strong as well as highly resistant to abrasion and heat and are thus broadly utilized in fireplaces. They are resistant to bacterial growth and help in the enhancement of a clean environment.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increase in the building and construction sector is driving the global need for manufactured stone. Thus, boosting the overall market growth.

• Stonemark is ingrained with a water-based stain-resistance solution to act as a replacement for it. This hinders the overall market growth.

• The durability and beauty of engineered stone increase its use in pieces of art, which is anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had an adverse impact on the overall market growth. It causes harm to slow down construction projects, and supply networks, in large economies worldwide. The prevalence of renovation and construction activities was shut down during the pandemic. However, the situation is anticipated to improve due to the ease of pandemic limitations and international trade regulations, hence reviving the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the analysis period. The rise in demand from the construction sector and the increasing use of products in the decoration and construction of non-residential and residential interiors in fast-developing economies propels the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global engineered stone market are:

• Vicostone

• Topzstone

• Technistone S.R.O

• Silestone

• Santa Margherita Spa

• Granite & Marble Specialties

• Cosentino S.A

• Belenco

• WORLD-WIDE

• Caesarstone

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global engineered stone market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

• Tiles

• Blocks and Slabs

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Flooring

• Countertops

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

