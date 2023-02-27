Anti-fog Lidding Film Market Size, Share 2023 Trends, Business Growth, Application, Development, Segmentation, Application, Types, Drivers, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Anti-fog Lidding Film market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Anti-fog Lidding Film market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global anti-fog lidding film market size was US$ 675.8 million in 2021. The global anti-fog lidding film market size is estimated to reach US$ 1211.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-fog film is a high-barrier layer that controls fogging when food is placed in trays and containers. These films give lower food wastage and longer shelf life. Moreover, they are heat resistant. They maintain moisture build-up and spoilage and prevent food contamination. It is commonly formed of different Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene, polypropylene and polyamide, polymers, and others. Moreover, these films are broadly utilized in the packaging of different products such as frozen foods, dairy products, seafood, meat poultry, confectionery, ready-to-eat products, and bakeries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The anti-fog lidding film controls any harm to the food product by delivering good heat resistance, UV, excellent tensile capacity, and temperature stability. Thus, these factors are anticipated to propel the overall market growth.

• The growth in demand for beverages and food is anticipated to drive the expansion of the overall market.

• The rise in the need for home delivery of high-moisture food provides overall market growth

• The overall transmission and high numbers of fatalities forced multiple nations to implement strict lockdown limitations. This hinders the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had an adverse influence on the overall market growth. The pandemic quickly spread across different nations and regions in 2019, causing a huge impact on the lives of people and the whole community. It also stopped the manufacturing of many products due to strict lockdowns which hinders the growth of the overall market.

Regional Insights

Europe recorded the highest market share in the global market in 2021, due to an increase in demand for food and beverage, and a rise in consumer choice for ready-to-eat products, which are hygienically sealed and are anticipated to drive overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global anti-fog lidding film market are:

• Toray Plastics

• Uflex Ltd

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Rockwell Solutions Limited

• ProAmpac Intermediate

• Plastopil Hazorea Company

• Mondi Group Plc

• RPC bpi group

• Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

• Coveris Holdings SA

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-fog lidding film market segmentation focuses on Material, End User Industry, Sealing Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Material

• Polyethylene (PE)

o LDPE

o HDPE

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User Industry

• Fresh Produce

• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

• Dairy Products

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Sealing Type

• Resealable Films

• Peelable Films

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

