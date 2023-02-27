Compressed Air Treatment Market Share, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Compressed Air Treatment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Compressed Air Treatment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global compressed air treatment market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global compressed air treatment market size is estimated to reach US$ 14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A compressed air treatment device is a process that dehumidifies and cleans the air before it gets into the air compressor. The method generally includes dryers, air filters, and aftercoolers. The elements of the compressed air treatment device have an air cooler, air receiver tank, dryer, filter, distribution system, and condensate trap. It is utilized in different end-user sectors like healthcare, chemicals, foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The rise in the need for dry and clean compact air to improve the life cycle of compressor systems and pneumatic devices drives the overall market growth.

• The increase in precision engineering machine use and an increase in manufacturing competency to improve productivity drive the expansion of the overall market.

• The increase in effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing facilities and machinery propel the overall market growth.

• The rise in the healthcare, automotive, and foods and beverages industries propels the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had adversely impacted the overall market due to the lockdown restriction in the nations and delays in the manufacturing and production of compact air treatment equipment which is used in foods and beverages, chemical, automotive, healthcare, and other sectors. Thus, hindering the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific recorded the highest revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to record a substantial CAGR during the analysis period, due to an increase in the healthcare, automotive, and foods and beverages industries. In addition, the automotive is the leader in automotive manufacturing and has driven the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global compressed air treatment market are:

• METRO AIR COMPRESSOR

• MATTEI

• GEM EQUIPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

• CENTRAL AIR COMPRESSOR

• Gardner Denver

• Hannifin Corporation

• Donaldson Company

• Alpha Pure

• Beko Technologies

• Atlas Copco

• BOGE Compressors

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global compressed air treatment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

• Dryers

• Aftercooler

• Filters

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Process Air

• Breathing Air

• Plant Air

• Instrument Air

Segmentation on the basis of End User

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

