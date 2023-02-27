Fly Traps Market Share 2023 Global Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Fly Traps market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Fly Traps market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global fly traps market size was US$ 232.5 million in 2021. The global fly traps market size is estimated to reach US$ 386.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fly traps are used to kill and catch disorder and germ-carrying flies and horse flies, house flies, mosquitoes, and black flies that cause primary disorders like typhoid fever, dysentery, cholera, leprosy, and anthrax.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increasing majority of different infectious diseases among the population due to flies and insects is anticipated to propel the overall market growth.

• The rising number of restaurants and hotels across the growing regions is driving the overall market growth.

• The high price of the electric fly traps is too much for middle and low-income consumers which is expected to limit the overall market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted the overall market growth. Commercial areas such as restaurants, shopping malls, hotels, cafes, and bars were either partially or completely closed. Furthermore, the demand for fly traps among commercial users dropped in 2020 as a result of government-imposed lockdown regulation. In addition, disorders in the supply chain also hindered the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest market share in 2021. The growing awareness concerning the diseases spread by the flies, rising product penetration, increasing healthcare prices, the increasing majority of infectious diseases, and growing commercial and residential applications are the primary elements that propel the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global fly traps market are:

• Woodstream Corporation

• Rsvp International

• Sterling International

• Pestronics

• Mcqwin Industries

• Rescue Company

• Katchy Bug

• Arbico Organics

• Eco Trap Guard

• Agri Phero Solutionz

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global fly traps market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Container

o Fly Light Traps

o Fly Baits

o Delta Traps

o Others

• Sticky

• Electric

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Residential

• Commercial

o HoReCa

o Factories

o Building Management

o Others

Segmentation on the basis of Price Range

• Low

• Medium

• High

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

• Independent Retail Stores

• E-Commerce

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

