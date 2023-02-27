US House Select Committee on China mulls fact-finding trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, indicated that he is planning a trip to Taiwan with fellow committee members to understand the threat and defensive aspects of a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Gallagher spoke about his low-profile visit to Taiwan last week, and his remarks were quoted by the Financial Times. Gallagher said he was invited by officials of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) to return to Taiwan with fellow committee members for a “fact-finding trip” to better understand “the dynamics of a military invasion.”

“I’d like to take the minister of defense up on the offer to ... go with him to various military sites and see how they’re preparing,” Gallagher said. “It would be very useful for my members to see the problem up close.”

Following his return from Taiwan to Washington last week, Gallagher spoke with the Washington Post. He said that arming Taiwan so that the country can adequately deter and resist a Chinese invasion should be one of Washington’s primary foreign policy objectives.

Any future visit by Gallagher and other members of the select committee would be to better understand the logistics of a defensive military campaign and the difficulty of keeping supply lines open during a potential war, per FT.

Gallagher and other members of Congress are treating the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan seriously, and taking measures to ensure Taiwan and the U.S. are both prepared for any military contingency.



Gallagher did not mention any potential dates for the fact-finding trip, but he did say that time is of the essence. Currently, there is also speculation that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit Taipei sometime this spring, but no dates have been confirmed.



Two other members of the House Select Committee on Communist China, Ro Khanna and Jake Auchinloss were also in Taiwan last week to discuss trade issues. The select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing in Washington on Tuesday (Feb. 28).