Austria police officer fatally shot, apparently by colleague

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian police officer died after apparently being shot by a colleague, authorities said Monday.

The incident took place during a morning meeting at a police station in Trieben in central Austria, police in Styria province said in statement.

A 58-year-old officer was apparently shot when the gun of his 46-year-old colleague discharged. The colleague was arrested as a suspect. Attempts to save the life of the 58-year-old officer were unsuccessful.

The police statement didn't give more details on what happened or why. An investigation was being conducted by police in neighboring Salzburg province.