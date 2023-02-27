A winter wonderland: When Germany is covered in snow

Bavaria is the state that usually gets the most snow, so climate change is less likely to upset winter plans. Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a traditional ... Bavaria is the state that usually gets the most snow, so climate change is less likely to upset winter plans. Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a traditional winter sports resort town which lies at the foot of the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze Glacier enjoys perfect ski conditions, and its slopes are more than 2,000 meters (6,561 feet) above sea level.