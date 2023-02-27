Alexa
A winter wonderland: When Germany is covered in snow

By Deutsche Welle
2023/02/27 09:12
Bavaria is the state that usually gets the most snow, so climate change is less likely to upset winter plans. Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a traditional ...

