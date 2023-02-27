Hong Kong model's ex husband, in-laws charged with murder

Hong Kong authorities charged the former husband and in-laws of a Hong Kong model and influencer whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator on Monday.

Model Abby Choi, the 28-year-old who projected a glamorous life to her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing on February 21.

Ex-husband Alex Kwong was charged with her murder, alongside his father Kwong Kau and uncle Anthony Kwong. They could face up to life in prison.

Choi's former mother-in-law Jenni Li was also charged with preventing the course of justice by destroying evidence.

What do we know about the crime?

Police found Choi's dismembered body parts on Friday in a refrigerator and soup pots inside a house rented by the former father-in-law. The residence is in a suburban part of Hong Kong, some 30-minute drive from the border with mainland China.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder, Police Superintendent Alan Chung said. He added that the latter had been used to mince human flesh.

On Sunday, authorities discovered what they believed to be the skull, hair and ribs of Choi in utensils recovered from the house. The skull had a hole in the right rear, which authorities believe is where the fatal attack struck her.

Chung told reporters the authorities believe Choi was attacked inside a vehicle en route to the house, and that she was already unconscious when she arrived.

The husband was arrested on Saturday, reportedly while attempting to flee on a speedboat.

Authorities say all suspects in the case are now in custody.

Choi had financial disputes involving a luxury property with her ex-husband and his family.

She had four children, including two from Kwong. The younger two were from her current husband, Chris Tam.

The crime has shocked Hong Kong, as the self-governed city is considered largely safe.

rmt/ar (AFP, AP)