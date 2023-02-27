Premise Cable Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The global premise cable market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. Premise cables are used in on-premise wirings to establish telecommunication transmission lines with either copper cables or optical fibers. These wirings consist of vertical and horizontal cables, which are extended from the point-of-entry to user work areas, i.e. they run from a central location such as a server room throughout the building to individual desktops.

For premise wiring, CAT5e and CAT6 are the standard cables used for LAN, which comprises copper as its core. There are various categories of copper cables available in the market with different transmission speeds. CAT 8 cables are latest types of copper cables with maximum bandwidth more than 2,000 Mbps. Rise in need for fast and improved networking and network services and increasing penetration of broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be major drivers of the global premise cable market. Moreover, cable experts have witnessed continuous innovation over the years in cable technology and are mainly categorized into copper and fiber-optic cables. Copper cables find wide applications due to their low cost and high security & reliability, whereas fiber-optic cables are applicable in areas such as the oil & gas industry.

Factors such as substantial growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and the ease of installation drives the market growth. However, increase in the trend of Internet of Things (IoT), which offers wireless connections between devices eliminates the need for cables, thus restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The premise cable market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into copper and fiber-optic cables. These cable types are sub-segmented into CAT3, 5, 5e, 6, 6A, 7, and 8 under copper cables; and single-mode and multimode under fiber-optic cables. Applications covered in the study include industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT & network security, and others (residential, institutional, and healthcare). Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and LAMEA.

GLOBAL PREMISE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Copper Cable

o CAT 3

o CAT 5

o CAT 5e

o CAT6

o CAT 6a

o CAT7

o CAT8

– Fiber Optic cable

o Single Mode Module

o Multi-Mode Cable

By Application

– Industrial

– Broadcast

– Enterprise

– IT & Network Security

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

