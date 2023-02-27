UV LED Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2031

The global UV LED market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2026 from 271.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2026. UV LED market is expected to leverage high potential for the manufacturing, security, printing, residential and Commercial industry verticals in 2026. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in the demand for clean and safe hygienic environment because millions of people in developing regions such as China, India, and others died due to contaminated water, air or surface which proves dangerous for human health.

The key players operating in the market includes Nordson Corporation, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Semileds Corporation, Crystal IS, Sensor Electronic Technology, Phoseon Technology. provided in this report.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period. Due to an increase in government mandates related to public safety and security. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such water dispensers, air purifiers and counterfeit detectors which makes use of UV LED techniques in order to kill infected microorganism or detect frauds helps in strengthening their business position in the competitive matrix.

Factors such as Surge in government indicatives towards energy efficiency, growth in utilization of UV curing system and rapid increase in the usage of environment safe LEDs are expected to boost the growth of the global UV LED market. However, factors such as high installation cost as well as the investment required for the production is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in trend towards the development of advanced UV LEDs for newer applications and evolution of highly efficient UV LEDs are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global UV LED market is analyzed by type, application, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across UV A, UV B and UV C. Based on application, the market is divided into UV curing, purification, Indoor Gardening, Counterfeit detection, and others. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into Healthcare, Agriculture, Security, Printing, Residential and Commercial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Type

– UV A

– UV B

– UV C

BY Application

– UV Curing

– Disinfection/Purification

– Indoor Gardening

– Counterfeit Detection

– Others

BY Industry Vertical

– Healthcare

– Agriculture

– Security

– Printing

– Residential

– Commercial

BY Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

