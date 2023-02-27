Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Outlook, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2031

The Europe 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $147.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026. 5G is fifth generation cellular technology, which consists of hardware component manufacturer, technology enablers, and telecom operators that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, supervision, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures stronger connectivity, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency.

This technology caters to various technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart robotics, augmented & virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities and industrial internet of things, which provides lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market. The Europe 5G Infrastructure market report provide a 360-degree overview of Europe 5G Infrastructure industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

The current market is compelling manufacturers to become more competitive, efficient, and productive for winning the global market race. The technologies are influencing the overall business process, starting from raw material procurement, vendor management, shop floor operations, production process, customer retention, and other processes. This involves various mobile platforms & applications, technology devices, and others to be well synchronized among each other to have smooth operations. Any latency in the process can hamper the business processes or final product. Therefore, 5G enables the end-to-end process quickly and efficiently. Digitization is revolutionizing the industry verticals across the globe.

For instance, digitization across energy & utilities sector enhances the electricity supply and greater energy efficiency & utilization for large number of population across the developing nations. In addition, it helps in minimizing the unplanned electricity outages, smart energy distribution, remote monitoring of energy sites, and others. Therefore, need of strong internet connectivity and higher internet bandwidth accelerates the growth of the market.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities and investment of upcoming advanced technologies such as driverless vehicle, robotics, smart manufacturing, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Europe 5G infrastructure market growth.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. By network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Europe 5G infrastructure market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current Europe 5G infrastructure market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Europe 5G infrastructure industry.

The key players profiled in this report include AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

EUROPE 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

– Small Cell

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network (RAN)

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Self-Organizing Network

BY CHIPSET TYPE

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Sweden

– Norway

– Denmark

– Finland

– Switzerland

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here's how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

