Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2031

The millimeter wave technology market size is expected to reach 3.25 billion by 2026 from 220.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2019 to 2026. Millimeter wave technology is an electromagnetic spectrum with a wavelength between 1 and 10mms, provides high speed wireless communication to many products and services. Millimeter wave is kind of electromagnetic technology which is widely being adopted in many industries due to increasing demand among users for higher bandwidth, transmission of data at high rates, high internet speed and efficiently manages data traffic. Some instances where mm wave technology is used mostly are scanners, building automation, and consumer electronic products.

The Millimeter Wave Technology market report provide a 360-degree overview of Millimeter Wave Technology industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Factors such as deployment of millimeter wave technology in telecommunication sector, growth in adoption of millimeter wave technology in health care and airports and rise in demand for millimeter wave solutions for building automation in industrial sectors are the major key drivers for the market growth. However, high cost, environmental concerns, and limited range act as a major restraint for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand for millimeter wave technology in military, defense, aerospace (MDA), and in transportation and automotive sector for unmanned vehicles creates lucrative opportunities for the market to flourish across the globe.

The millimeter wave technology market is analyzed by product type, license type, frequency band application, and region. Based on product type, it is fragmented into scanner systems, radar & satellite communication systems, and telecommunication equipment. By license type, it is classified into light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency. By frequency band, it is segmented into below 57GHz, between 86GHz and 300GHz, and above 300GHz. By application, it is categorized into telecommunication, military & defense, automotive, radio astronomy, consumer industry, commercial, and others. In addition, others is sub segmented into healthcare, industrial, and transportation. Based on region, the global millimeter wave technology market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY PLAYERS

– NEC Corporation

– L3 Technologies, Inc.

– Keysight Technologies

– Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

– BridgeWave Communications (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks)

– CableFree: Wireless Excellence

– Farran Technology

– E-Band Communications, LLC

– SAGE Millimeter, Inc.

– Siklu Communication

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Scanner Systems

– Radar and Satellite Communication Systems

– Telecommunication Equipment

By License Type

– Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

– Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

– Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

By Frequency Band

– Below 57GHz

– Between 86GHz and 300GHz

– Above 300GHz

By Application

– Telecommunication

– Military & Defense

– Automotive

– Radio Astronomy

– Consumer Industry

– Commercial

– Others

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Transportation

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

