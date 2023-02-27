Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

The global mobile phone accessories market was valued at $224.6 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $284.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Mobile phone plays an important role in the modern day to day life. Today, phones allow its users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyles of the people.

The Mobile Phone Accessories market report provide a 360-degree overview of Mobile Phone Accessories industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Rapid technological advancement of smartphones, powered with AI, sensors, and others, has made it an important part of our personal and professional life. In the current digital era, we are highly dependent on our smartphones for various day to day personal and professional activities. For instance, now a days paying our utility bills, travel & groceries expenses, and others, can easily be tracked and monitored through one click in smartphone. . Also, the online delivery people, sales people, and other vendors, use it for tracking the products or locations, and also for meeting purposes. . Moreover, the features such as handsfree and others generate the need of headsets and earphones urge the user to buy these mobile accessories. Furthermore, the fragile frame and display screen of mobile drive users to purchase protective case and screen guards as well. These protective accessories are manufactured in terms of design and quality to attract users. Therefore, the increase in penetration of smartphone increases the mobile accessories market as well.

The growing vertical of media and entertainment has brought advanced photographic and video graphic mobile phone accessories. The imaging accessories used in smartphones such as tripods, stabilizer stands, phone lenses, instant photo printer, and others. Further, penetration in the usage of social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram, and others has raised the number of casual photographers, which is expected to boost the market of photo and imaging mobile accessories. Furthermore, the development in miniaturization of photo and printing accessories such as HP Sprocket photo printer, that provide instant printouts connected over mobile phone and can be accommodated in the pockets of users provide ease of handling and quality. In addition, the infotainment websites and applications used in smartphones such as YouTube offers mementos and money to promote its users who have high-end public ratings. Therefore, the penetration of social media application and its penetration among users is expected to boost the growth of the mobile accessories market during the projected period.

The Asia-Pacific mobile phone accessories market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in the adoption of smartphones by the growing population in the region.

The global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into battery, headphone/earphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, and others (USB cable and selfie stick). Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the mobile phones accessories market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2026 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

o Battery

o Headphone/Earphone

o Portable Speaker

o Charger

o Memory Card

o Power Bank

o Battery Case

o Protective Case

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Online

o offline

By Price Range

o Premium

o Mid

o Low

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

