Vertical Farming Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2031

The global vertical farming market size was valued at $2.23 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $12.77 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2019 to 2026. Vertical farming is a non-traditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Aeroponics, a growth mechanism of vertical farming uses mist, mixed with vital nutrients, water, and oxygen, and directs it to the open roots of the plants for their growth. This growth mechanism is a closed-loop system that uses approximately 95% less water than field farming. This technique does not use pesticides in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield as compared to traditional agriculture.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR92

The demand for vertical farming is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in popularity of organic food, optimum use of vertical space and balanced energy utilization, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting, and decrease in arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, rise in urban population and surge in adoption of technology driven agriculture are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the vertical farming market players.

The global vertical farming market is segmented based on component, growth mechanism, and region. The structure segment is bifurcated into building-based structure and container-based structure. Based on component, the market is categorized into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others. The building material segment is bifurcated into glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse. Based on growth mechanism, the market is categorized into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in the report include Sterlite Technologies Limited., Finolex Cables Ltd., Birla Cable Limited, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., Universal Cables Limited, Polycab India Limited, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., KEC International Limited, APAR Industries Limited, and Aksh OptiFibre Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY STRUCTURE

> Building-based Vertical Farms

> Container-based Vertical Farms

BY COMPONENT

> Irrigation Component

> Lighting

> Sensor

> Climate Control

> Building Material

o Glass Greenhouse

o Plastic Greenhouse

> Others

BY GROWTH MECHANISM

> Hydroponics

> Aeroponics

> Aquaponics

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR92

BY REGION

> North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR92

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com

Autoinjectors Market

Preclinical CRO Market

Immunoassays in R&D Market