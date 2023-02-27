U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

A mobile phone is a wireless handheld device that allows users to establish any form of connectivity. Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in modern day to day life. Nowadays, mobile phones allow users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. People also add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment as well as protect the phone from damage.

The increase in the demand for wireless accessories such as portable mobile speakers and Bluetooth handsets, is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. At present, it has been observed that people prefer to listen to music on portable devices such as smartphones and tablets through music streaming platforms, which include YouTube and SoundCloud.

In addition, advancements in smartphone market such as wireless charging and quick charge facility have aided in overcoming the issues of battery life in smartphones. The technologies such as quick charging is enabling smartphones to restore their battery backup in less than 30 minutes, which reduces the usage of power banks, as an external battery source. So, these technologies such as wireless charging are assisting the demand for wireless accessories in the U.S., which further drives the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market.

The U.S mobile phone accessories market is analyzed across product type. Based on product type, the market is analyzed across headphones, speakers, battery, power bank, battery case, chargers, protective case, screen protection, smart watch, fitness band, memory card, and AR & VR headsets.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> This study includes the analytical depiction of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

> The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

> The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

> Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG, and Sony Corporation.

U.S. MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE:

> Headphones

> Speakers

> Battery

> Power Bank

> Battery Case

> Chargers

> Protective Case

> Screen Protection

> Smart Watch

> Fitness Bands

> Memory Card

> AR & VR Headsets

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

