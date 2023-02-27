U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players and Forecast 2031

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $14,452.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $30,549.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. Pin and sleeve devices such as sockets, inlet, receptacles, and plugs play an important role in electronic appliances. These devices provide high quality secured electrical connection to equipment such as compressor, conveyors, motor gensets, portable tools, and lighting. They are also known as high current power sources, developed using quality component and can operate in an abusive environment.

Factors such as increase in installation of plugs and sockets in the U.S. residential sector, rise in demand for dustproof, splash proof plugs & sockets due to high-resistant to current & water both, surge in adoption of electrical appliance across industry verticals, and heavy investment in military and submarine sector majorly drive the growth of the market. However, increase in investment in wireless communication infrastructure act majorly restraints the demand for wired pin and sleeve devices in the U.S. market. Furthermore, wide presence of data centers and increase in adoption of smart plugs and sockets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the U.S.

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market is analyzed by type and end user. Based on type, it is segmented into receptacles, inlet, connectors, and plugs. By end user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, among which the industrial segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & power, and others.

KEY PLAYERS

> Eaton Corporation plc

> ABB Ltd.

> Emerson Electric

> Meltric Corporation

> Schneider Electric

> Walther Electric, Inc.

> Amphenol Corporation

> Mennekes Electronik GmbH Co. KG.

> Legrand SA.

> Hubbell Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

> Receptacle

> Connector

> Inlet

> plug

BY END USER

> Residential

> Commercial

> Industrial

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Energy & Power

o Others

