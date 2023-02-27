Global Vitamin K2 Market size, Growth,Top Key Player, Future Trends, Business Opportunities, Global Region, And Forecast 2023-2030

Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone, is a type of vitamin K that is essential for blood coagulation, bone health, and cardiovascular health. Vitamin K2 can be found in animal products such as meat, eggs, and dairy, as well as fermented foods like natto and cheese.

the growing interest in the health benefits of vitamin K2, particularly for bone and cardiovascular health. As a result, the vitamin K2 market has been experiencing steady growth. According To Market.Biz Global vitamin K2 Market Size was valued at USD 85.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 749.77 Billion by 2030, exhibiting (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030). The factors driving the growth of the vitamin K2 market include increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of vitamin K2, growing demand for dietary supplements, and rising prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases. In addition, the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets has led to the development of plant-based sources of vitamin K2, further expanding the market.

Vitamin K2 Market Segmentation:

Key players in Vitamin K2 include:

Kappa Bioscience

NattoPharma

Gnosis

DSM

Viridis BioPharma

Frutarom

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

GeneFerm Biotechnology

Shanghai Reson Biotech

Guangdong Goodscend

Seebio Biotech

Kyowa Hakko

Market Segmentation: By Type:

MK-7

MK-4

Other (MK-9 etc.)

Market Segmentation: By Application:

Powder

Oil

Regional Landscape :

*North America

*Europe

*Asia-Pacific

*South America

*Middle East and Africa

