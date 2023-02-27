US Navy 7th Fleet flies reconnaissance plane over Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The US Navy’s 7th Fleet announced that one of its aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Monday (Feb. 27).

A P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait through international airspace on Monday morning, according to the Navy press release. The aircraft’s flight demonstrates the “United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said the press release.



The Navy also said that the US “upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” and that it operates within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also confirmed that the U.S. Poseidon aircraft passed through the straight, and that its flightpath was monitored by the ministry, reported LTN.



Earlier this year, on Jan. 5, the 7th Fleet conducted a Freedom of Navigation Operation by sending the USS Chung-Hoon, a guided-missile destroyer, through the Taiwan Strait.