Taiwan's Guishan Island will reopen to tourists in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting from Mar. 1, tourists will be able to visit Guishan Island, also known as Turtle Island, off the coast of Yilan.

The small island off of Taiwan’s northeast coast has been off-limits to tourists for the past three months. Starting in March, tourists can again visit the island, but visitors will be capped at 1,800 people per day, reported UDN.



Every year, from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, the island is closed to tourists to allow the local ecology to recuperate. The island, which resembles a large turtle on the horizon, is full of bio-diversity and the government hopes to keep the environmental impact of tourists to a minimum each year.

On Feb. 28, the local government of Yilan will be hosting a Guishan Beach Cleanup event to prepare for the return of tourists to the island. The event is expected to draw about 500 people.

UDN reported that last year, about 120,000 people came to visit the island. The local government asks that all visitors respect the local ecology, and try to leave as little trace of their presence as possible.

Tours to Guishan can be arranged by applying to the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area administration, on a first-come, first-served basis. The geological features around Guishan Island make it an unforgettable place to visit. A major highlight is the natural ocean hot spring, which produces clouds of sulfur beneath a sheer rock cliff along part of the island’s coast.