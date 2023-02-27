Alexa
Taiwan reports 7,577 local COVID cases

CECC announces 168 imported cases, 44 deaths

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/27 16:35
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 7,577 local COVID-19 infections on Monday (Feb. 27) as well as 44 deaths and 168 imported cases.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,033,108. There have been 17,908 deaths.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said the number of new domestic cases today fell below 10,000, a new low since April 26, 2022, when there were 6,295 new local cases, an interval of 307 days.

Spokesperson Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said on Feb. 27 the number of confirmed cases in the past week (February 19-25) dropped below 100,000, a decline of about 13.9% compared to the previous week.

Lo said in an SETN news report that if the 228 long holiday and the loosening of masking requirements on school campuses on March 6 do not lead to an increase in COVID cases, more CECC announcements could soon come such as the ending of mandatory quarantine for mild cases.

Lo once again reminded everyone to be vigilant regarding personal health, noting the slowing of COVID has come at a time when health authorities are noticing a pick up of influenza, adenovirus, norovirus, and other respiratory illnesses.

Health authorities continue to recommend the elderly and patients with chronic diseases or young children to wear masks and engage in frequent hand washing to avoid getting sick.
