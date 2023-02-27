Helicopter rescues injured climber in Taiwan's Taitung County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A climber in Taitung’s Haiduan Township suffered a suspected knee ligament rupture requiring a daring two-day rescue effort, ultimately involving helicopter transport to a nearby hospital on Monday (Feb. 27).

Taitung County Fire Department said it received a call from a climber in distress on Friday (Feb. 24), indicating a right knee rupture of a ligament associated with a fall in Haiduan Township. Additionally, the climber’s right thigh near the knee was injured and swollen, rendering the climber unable to walk or otherwise descend from the mountain.

After receiving the report, the Fire Department immediately summoned a four-member search and rescue team. The terrain in the area is very steep, and the climbing path was mostly steep and rocky, and involved virgin forests.



Daring rescue mounted for injured climber. (CNA photo)

After two days of climbing, they arrived at the scene of the injured hiker at 11 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 26). First aid was immediately provided to alleviate discomfort. Also, a search for a suitable location for helicopter rescue was undertaken at the same time.

A helicopter from the National Airborne Service Corps flew to the scene at 8:32 Monday morning (Feb. 27) but the ridge was covered by clouds and visibility was not good. The helicopter circled overhead for 30 minutes to conduct the rescue mission as the climber was eventually delivered to Mackay Memorial Hospital Taitung Branch for treatment.

While the prognosis for the climber is promising, Taitung Fire Department has appealed to the public to hike with a companion and assess their physical condition before venturing into the mountains. Also, relevant supplies should be brought, such as water, food, mobile power supply, headlights, raincoats, and proper clothing.

Additionally, detailed climbing and mountaineering plans should be left behind with friends and relatives. Having this information handy can be quickly integrated into an emergency search and rescue operation.