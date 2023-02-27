Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese cheerleader accused of falsely advertising 'diet pills'

Rakuten Monkeys cheerleader Lin Hsiang sold fiber tablets online as weight-loss supplement

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/27 15:48
(Instagram, Lin Hsiang @95_mizuki)

(Instagram, Lin Hsiang @95_mizuki)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A celebrity cheerleader, Lin Hsiang (林襄) also known as Mizuki, is under investigation by the Taipei Department of Health for promoting and selling falsely labeled diet pills online.

Lin cheers for the Rakuten Monkeys baseball team and has a large online fan base in both Taiwan and Japan. The e-celeb was reportedly selling generic fiber tablets online, while promoting the products as an effective weight loss tool, reported LTN.

Lin is now under investigation and if found guilty may be fined between NT$40,000 (US$1,300) and NT$4 million (US$130,000) for false advertising.

Lin and her agent were reportedly selling the fiber tablets on the Shopee platform at prices between NT$740 (US$25) and NT$1,480 (US$50) per box. After receiving the supplements, several customers noticed that the pills were not properly labeled as a health food supplement.

Food products that are sold as health food supplements in Taiwan are packaged with a green label, known as the “Little Green Man,” which identifies them as certified health food products. The fiber pills sold by Lin and her associates did not have this label, and could not be promoted as weight-loss pills.

Taiwanese cheerleader accused of falsely advertising 'diet pills'
Taiwan's health food certification logo.

In response to the allegations of false advertising, Lin’s agent responded “I was not familiar enough with the relevant regulations. We promise to pay more attention to these matters in the future.” LTN reported that the product has been removed from the online store, and that as this is a first-time offense, Lin will most likely be fined the minimum of NT$40,000.

The Taipei Department of Health urges consumers to pay attention to the packaging and labeling of weight-loss pills and other health supplements. If a local product is being marketed as an effective health food, it should have the green certification label clearly visible on its packaging.
health food
diet pills
false advertising
Rakuten Girls
Rakuten Monkeys

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Taoyuan to celebrate 9-day flower festival
Taiwan’s Taoyuan to celebrate 9-day flower festival
2022/11/03 19:50
Taoyuan's Rakuten Monkeys play ball against team of Japanese diplomats
Taoyuan's Rakuten Monkeys play ball against team of Japanese diplomats
2022/07/05 15:21
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
2022/02/14 17:23
Taiwan hospital staff to throw first pitch at baseball opener
Taiwan hospital staff to throw first pitch at baseball opener
2021/03/19 16:50
18 from China's 'edible sanitary pad' company arrested for false advertisement, pyramid schemes
18 from China's 'edible sanitary pad' company arrested for false advertisement, pyramid schemes
2019/01/07 14:55