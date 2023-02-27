American artist Taylor Mac’s irreverent, fabulous show debuts in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American performance artist Taylor Mac lit up the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) with pop music and clever jokes.

The American actor made his debut performance at NTCH for three days, which ended on Sunday (Feb. 26). He presented a shorter version of his well-known play “24-Decade History of Popular Music” in the nation’s capital.

The original 24-hour-long show looks at American history through his original pop music. This time, Mac re-produced the two-hour performance and added Taiwan's angel.

The Tony Awards nominee treated the performance as a ritual ceremony designed to inspire the audience to rebel against the patriarchy. Mac's character called Judy, a radical fairy, interacted with the audience, who was met with enthusiastic participation.

Mac's Taipei performance. (Instagram, Taylor Mac post)

On Saturday night, the Pulitzer Prize finalist cast a spell on the crowd with tunes inspired by the Taiwanese culture “Song for Shyness,” and “Gloria,” which mocked Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and colonialism.

It was the 49-year-old artist's first time visiting Taiwan. Before arriving, he was informed that Taiwanese are shy. However, judging by the singing, dancing, and laughing audience, Mac probably now thinks otherwise.

His songs were just the beginning. In an attempt to come up against toxic masculinity, the disco-style host distributed two ping pong balls to each audience member and asked them to throw the balls at those who showed up as drag queens.

Mac explained that the drag queens represented homosexuals in the U.S. while the audience played the role of homophobes. “This is what it is like in the U.S. now,” said Mac.



The audience is asked to throw ping pong balls at drag queens during the performance. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Raised in Stockton, California, Mac shared that a life-changing event was the “AIDS Walk,” which he took part in at 14 years old. He was deeply moved by people who were on the edge of dying and still fighting for love.

Ever since, he has consistently spoken up for the queer community and fought for human rights with a creative approach. “There is no failure in sexuality. All you have to do is to love again, again, and again,” said Mac.

It was the first time a drag queen took over the NTCH's stage and turned the hall into an alcohol-free party, but with comfortable seating, air conditioning, and excellent sound systems. The witty actor’s saucy jokes and glamorous performance lit up the conventionally solemn venue, making art performances no longer a privilege of the rich and powerful.

Mac announced his upcoming show titled "Bark of Millions," which is still being written. It includes 54 songs, inspired by famous queer people from history.



Mac invited males between 14 and 40 to go on stage and finish a song. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)