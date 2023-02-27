'Godfather of Taiwan independence' Koo Kwang-ming dies at 97

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Koo Kwang-min (辜寬敏) was born into a powerful business family and worked tirelessly on the cause that would become his life’s passion, Taiwan independence.

He passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 27), a day before Taiwan commemorates the 228 Massacre, a historical event where Taiwanese rose up and challenged the authoritarian Kuomintang (KMT) regime. Fearing reprisal for his involvement in the protest, Koo would later spend two decades of his life living in exile in Japan.

While living abroad, Koo never wavered in his support of self-determination and sovereignty for Taiwan. His views often put him at odds with the government, as he was finally allowed to return to Taiwan in 1971, after receiving assurances from the government that his political actions would not lead to punishment.

One of the first politicians to comment on Koo's passing was Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who took to his Facebook page to express his condolences. Lai said Koo was a passionate supporter of Taiwan throughout his life, and also a dedicated humanitarian.

Lai noted that Koo had set up an emergency relief account in his hometown of Lukang to promote various social causes and provide assistance to the poor. Koo would also return annually to visit the economically disadvantaged and the infirm, giving them comfort during difficult times.

Lai said Koo even donated a parcel of land in Lukang to Taipower last year to support renewable energy. This showed that his love for Taiwan was always rooted in his hometown, though his philanthropic efforts would often lead him much further afield.

Praising Koo's dedication to Taiwan, Lai said the former statesman should serve as a model and an inspiration for the younger generation of Taiwanese seeking to enter politics. Concluding his Facebook post, Lai said: "Please rest in peace, Mr. Koo. Taiwan will be in good hands as we continue to protect Taiwan's democracy, peace, and prosperity."

Koo’s US$1 million (NT$28.5 million) donation to Ukrainian refugees in March 2022 drew praise from the public and local media. In an FTV interview Koo said,“whether it’s a donation of NT$1,000 or my donation of US$1 million to Ukraine, it all comes from the same place in the heart.“

Koo went on to explain in the interview: “When Japan entered World War II, I was a student in Taiwan, and I was recruited as a soldier. So, the sadness and cruelty of war is something I have experienced firsthand.”

Born in 1926, Koo was the youngest son of Koo Hsien-rong (辜顯榮), a powerful businessman during the Japanese colonial era. His father kept five wives, and his elder half-brother, Koo Chen-fu (辜振甫), would also become an influential politician, though occasionally they would find themselves on different sides of Taiwan’s political divide.

As news of Koo's passing was reported in the media today, there was an outpouring of affection for the elderly statesman and pioneer of Taiwan's independence movement, as few will forget his lasting legacy.