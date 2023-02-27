Let Nature in This World Sleep Day in Singapore With Cellini’s Exclusive Promotion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 February 2023 - Cellini commemorates World Sleep Day this March with a myriad of exciting deals. With the NATURA Mattress from the home-grown brand’s Nightingale product line-up taking centre stage in light of the annual celebration hosted by the World Sleep Society, Cellini aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. Tapping on its long-standing tradition of bringing quality craftsmanship and new technology together, escape to the luxury of deep sleep while saving hundreds!





Advancing Sleep Health with the NATURA Mattress



Released to coincide with World Sleep Day back in 2022, the sleep survey conducted by YouGov, a British international market research firm, reported that only 27% of Singaporeans have an ideal sleep cycle. Driven to empower your sleep, the range of NATURA mattresses by Cellini emphasises innovative health-improving technology to deliver optimal comfort so that sleeping deeply without interruption becomes a norm.



Going by an upgraded motto "Let Nature In", NATURA, the mainstay of the Nightingale by Cellini luxury mattress collection, features a soft bamboo fabric, thick latex topper and unrivalled pocketed spring base support to pamper you to a well-deserved luxurious rest. Promising to dissipate heat quickly and offer an ergonomic sleep experience even on warm and humid nights, the specially developed 100% natural latex layer also uplifts comfort by alleviating allergies with its hygienic and antibacterial properties. A product of rigorous testing, the inception of the NATURA collection is a progressive step towards bringing into fruition the goals of World Sleep Day.



Don't Miss Out on the Siesta Fiesta Deals



Kicking off the World Sleep Day fiesta in March, Cellini's much-anticipated sale will be accompanied by an array of exclusive promotions. Never be lulled by the up to S$500 Cash Rebate that you can earn when you buy your first Nightingale mattress. Cart out with a queen, king or super king mattress from the Nightingale by Cellini collection, including the NATURA, Float, Flow, Seville Lux and Botania mattresses, and you just might be able to take home a bed frame for free too!



But that's not all! As part of the Let Nature In promotion, cart out with your favourite mattress from the NATURA collection and get S$400 off by using the promo code <Natura> when carting out online. Those looking to buy more than one of Cellini's premium mattresses can also leverage an ongoing promotion that offers customers 50% off their second mattress from the aforementioned Nightingale series.



Designed and made by Cellini, every mattress in the Nightingale collection is engineered to improve your overall well-being. Experience the passion of this lifestyle brand and take home a piece of luxury bedding solution by making the most of Cellini's seasonal promotion.

Cellini Singapore

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.

