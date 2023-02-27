Horvat scores short-handed goal as Islanders blank Jets 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Semyon Varlamov picked up a shutout with a 23-save effort and the New York Islanders handed the Winnipeg Jets their third straight loss, 4-0 on Sunday.

Bo Horvat scored a short-handed goal, and Alexander Romanov, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech scored for New York.

David Rittich stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg.

Pelech got an empty-net goal with 2:01 remaining in the contest when he banked the puck off the boards attempting to ice it.

Nelson made it a 3-0 game with just 1:19 left in the middle period. He took a pass from Zach Parise, niftily deked around Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor and fired the puck past Rittich.

New York doubled its advantage when Romanov’s screened shot from the point made it past Rittich 4:22 into the second period.

The Jets did not get their second shot on goal until around the five-minute mark of the second.

Horvat opened the scoring on the penalty kill 7:56 into the opening period. He carried the puck out of his own end and into the Jets’ zone and sent a long shot that went over Rittich’s right shoulder.

NOTES

With his goal, Nelson set a new career high of 60 points in a season. He now has 16 points in his last 17 games. … Horvat also hit a new career mark with his 62nd point of the campaign.

Newly-acquired Jet Nino Niederreiter did not dress for Sunday’s contest against the Islanders. Niederreiter was addressing a visa issue, so the Jets recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. … The Isles were missing injured forwards Mathew Barzal (lower body) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body). Forward Josh Bailey returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … The Jets had killed all 13 penalties in their last four games heading into Sunday’s game. … Winnipeg had scored just nine goals in its last six games.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play at Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host the Kings on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports