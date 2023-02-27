Celtic wins Scottish League Cup final with Furuhashi brace

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic beat fierce rival Rangers 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

The Japan striker gave his team the lead in the 44th minute and scored a second in the 56th.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos reduced the deficit in the 64th, but it was Celtic who went on to lift the trophy, with Furuhashi the hero.

“He is a superstar. I can’t talk highly enough about him," Celtic captain Callum McGregor said of the forward, who also scored a double in last season’s final win over Hibernian.

It was a first defeat for Michael Beale since taking over as Rangers boss in November and it keeps Celtic on course for a domestic treble.

The champions have a nine-point lead over city rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership and are still in the Scottish Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports