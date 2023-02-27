Huffman's 16 help Davidson beat Duquesne 71-67

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Grant Huffman's 16 points helped Davidson defeat Duquesne 71-67 on Sunday.

Huffman also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Dukes (19-10, 9-7) were led in scoring by Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Jimmy Clark III added 15 points for Duquesne. In addition, Austin Rotroff had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.