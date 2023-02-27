6N: Four-try France holds off Scotland comeback to win 32-21

PARIS (AP) — Six Nations defending champion France bounced back from losing to Ireland by holding off Scotland 32-21 at home Sunday to end Scottish hopes of a Grand Slam.

Tries from flyhalf Romain Ntamack, left winger Ethan Dumortier and fullback Thomas Ramos had France 19-0 ahead with as many minutes on the clock.

Two tries from center Huw Jones saw the Scots rally to 22-14. A Ramos penalty gave France some breathing space until playmaker Finn Russell — who was causing problems with his slick offloads — spotted a gap for a converted try to move the Scots within four points with 10 minutes left.

France was creaking but Scotland botched an attacking lineout to give away possession and let the French off the hook. The relief was immense at Stade de France when veteran center Gael Fickou went over right at the end for a bonus-point fourth try, converted by Ramos.

Both sides were down to 14 men after 12 minutes for high tackles.

Ntamack had already scored in the fifth minute when lock Grant Gilchrist was red-carded two minutes later for a high tackle on Anthony Jelonch, while recalled France prop Mohamed Haouas saw red for appearing to target scrumhalf Ben White's head. Such indiscipline could cost Haouas a place in coach Fabien Galthié's World Cup squad later this year.

Haouas is the only France player with two red cards and his other was also against Scotland, at Murrayfield in 2020 in a match France lost.

But his red card doesn't hide the fact that France's game — which is trying to play a more possession-based style demanded by Galthié — is not flowing like it was when it won the Grand Slam last year.

France ended 2022 with last-gasp wins at home to Australia and world champion South Africa, and then opened the Six Nations with a patchy and error-strewn 29-24 victory in Italy.

All three of those matches could have gone either way — like the Scotland game — and Ireland punished the hesitant French when they won 32-19 in Dublin two weeks ago.

But France still creates plenty of scoring chances.

Within less than 60 seconds of Gilchrist's sending off, France had its second try as the tournament newcomer Dumortier was fed by Ntamack in the corner. Ramos scored from nearly the other end of the field after intercepting Russell's pass and converted his own try.

The Scots didn't wilt and hit back in the 26th when Jones burst through for a converted score, shortly after powerful winger Duhan van der Merwe had a try in the corner ruled out following a video review.

A Ramos penalty sent France in 22-7 at the break, but Jones rolled over for his second try within 10 minutes of the restart after being set up by fellow midfielder Sione Tuipulotu's pass inside.

Scotland took maximum points against England and Wales with wins from its opening two matches for the first time in 27 years. But defeat leaves Gregor Townsend five points behind Ireland ahead of their clash at Murrayfield.

Second-place Scotland, England and France have 10 points.

Galthié's side faces another tough test next when it takes on England at Twickenham.

