PARIS (AP) — France has beaten Scotland 32-21 in Six Nations rugby at Stade de France.

France 32 (Romain Ntamack, Ethan Dumortier, Thomas Ramos, Gael Fickou tries; Ramos 3 conversions, 2 penalties), Scotland 21 (Huw Jones 2, Finn Russell tries; Russell 3 conversions). HT: 22-7