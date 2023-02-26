|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|24
|18
|3
|3
|52
|23
|57
|Man City
|25
|17
|4
|4
|64
|25
|55
|Man United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41
|28
|49
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|3
|8
|44
|35
|42
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|11
|2
|35
|15
|41
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|36
|31
|39
|Liverpool
|23
|10
|6
|7
|38
|28
|36
|Brighton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|39
|29
|35
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37
|30
|35
|Chelsea
|23
|8
|7
|8
|23
|23
|31
|Aston Villa
|24
|9
|4
|11
|30
|38
|31
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|9
|9
|21
|31
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|24
|6
|7
|11
|18
|42
|25
|Leicester
|24
|7
|3
|14
|36
|42
|24
|Wolverhampton
|24
|6
|6
|12
|18
|33
|24
|West Ham
|24
|6
|5
|13
|23
|29
|23
|Leeds
|24
|5
|7
|12
|29
|39
|22
|Everton
|24
|5
|6
|13
|17
|32
|21
|Bournemouth
|24
|5
|6
|13
|22
|48
|21
|Southampton
|24
|5
|3
|16
|19
|41
|18
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 0, Fulham 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 1
Everton 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1
Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2
Man United 3, Leicester 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Fulham 1, Wolverhampton 1
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Aston Villa 2
Leeds 1, Southampton 0
Leicester 0, Arsenal 1
West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Bournemouth 1, Man City 4
Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|34
|22
|10
|2
|68
|28
|76
|Sheffield United
|33
|19
|7
|7
|55
|30
|64
|Middlesbrough
|34
|17
|6
|11
|56
|40
|57
|Blackburn
|34
|17
|4
|13
|38
|38
|55
|Millwall
|33
|15
|8
|10
|41
|33
|53
|Luton Town
|33
|14
|11
|8
|40
|32
|53
|Norwich
|34
|15
|7
|12
|48
|37
|52
|Watford
|34
|13
|11
|10
|41
|38
|50
|Sunderland
|34
|13
|10
|11
|49
|38
|49
|West Brom
|33
|13
|9
|11
|44
|36
|48
|Coventry
|33
|13
|9
|11
|37
|34
|48
|Preston
|33
|12
|9
|12
|30
|38
|45
|Bristol City
|33
|11
|11
|11
|43
|41
|44
|Reading
|33
|13
|5
|15
|38
|48
|44
|Swansea
|33
|11
|9
|13
|46
|50
|42
|Hull
|34
|11
|9
|14
|38
|48
|42
|Stoke
|34
|11
|7
|16
|39
|41
|40
|QPR
|34
|10
|9
|15
|35
|49
|39
|Birmingham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|38
|46
|38
|Rotherham
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|45
|36
|Cardiff
|34
|9
|8
|17
|25
|38
|35
|Huddersfield
|33
|8
|7
|18
|30
|47
|31
|Blackpool
|34
|7
|10
|17
|33
|51
|31
|Wigan
|33
|7
|10
|16
|30
|52
|31
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 1, Swansea 0
Blackpool 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1
Wigan 0, Norwich 0
Watford 3, West Brom 2
Rotherham 2, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
Swansea 1, Stoke 3
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Burnley 1
Coventry 2, Sunderland 1
Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0
Norwich 2, Cardiff 0
Preston 2, Wigan 1
QPR 1, Blackburn 3
Reading 3, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Millwall 1
West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|32
|21
|8
|3
|59
|22
|71
|Plymouth
|33
|20
|8
|5
|59
|37
|68
|Ipswich
|33
|17
|12
|4
|61
|31
|63
|Bolton
|34
|18
|8
|8
|50
|25
|62
|Barnsley
|31
|18
|5
|8
|49
|28
|59
|Derby
|32
|16
|9
|7
|51
|29
|57
|Wycombe
|32
|16
|5
|11
|44
|31
|53
|Shrewsbury
|33
|15
|6
|12
|41
|34
|51
|Peterborough
|31
|16
|2
|13
|53
|40
|50
|Portsmouth
|31
|11
|12
|8
|41
|36
|45
|Fleetwood Town
|33
|10
|12
|11
|36
|34
|42
|Exeter
|33
|11
|9
|13
|44
|43
|42
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|11
|8
|14
|47
|55
|41
|Charlton
|32
|10
|10
|12
|45
|44
|40
|Lincoln
|31
|8
|16
|7
|30
|32
|40
|Port Vale
|34
|11
|7
|16
|34
|49
|40
|Oxford United
|34
|9
|9
|16
|36
|44
|36
|Burton Albion
|32
|9
|8
|15
|40
|58
|35
|Cheltenham
|32
|9
|6
|17
|25
|44
|33
|Morecambe
|33
|7
|10
|16
|33
|53
|31
|Accrington Stanley
|31
|7
|10
|14
|26
|47
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|33
|8
|5
|20
|30
|52
|29
|Cambridge United
|33
|8
|5
|20
|26
|54
|29
|Forest Green
|34
|5
|8
|21
|26
|64
|23
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2
Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4
Derby 2, Charlton 0
Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3
Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0
Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3
Barnsley 4, Derby 1
Bolton 2, Port Vale 1
Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0
Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1
Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|34
|21
|8
|5
|45
|21
|71
|Carlisle
|33
|16
|10
|7
|54
|34
|58
|Stevenage
|31
|16
|9
|6
|43
|26
|57
|Northampton
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|31
|55
|Stockport County
|33
|16
|6
|11
|48
|31
|54
|Salford
|33
|15
|7
|11
|47
|35
|52
|Mansfield Town
|32
|15
|7
|10
|51
|42
|52
|Bradford
|31
|14
|9
|8
|38
|29
|51
|Sutton United
|33
|14
|8
|11
|36
|38
|50
|Swindon
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|35
|48
|Barrow
|33
|14
|5
|14
|36
|40
|47
|Doncaster
|32
|14
|4
|14
|36
|43
|46
|Tranmere
|33
|12
|8
|13
|33
|32
|44
|Walsall
|31
|10
|13
|8
|35
|28
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|32
|10
|12
|10
|33
|33
|42
|Grimsby Town
|30
|10
|8
|12
|34
|38
|38
|Crewe
|32
|8
|14
|10
|28
|39
|38
|Newport County
|32
|9
|10
|13
|31
|36
|37
|Colchester
|34
|9
|8
|17
|31
|40
|35
|Gillingham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|21
|35
|33
|Harrogate Town
|32
|7
|9
|16
|37
|50
|30
|Hartlepool
|34
|6
|10
|18
|36
|62
|28
|Crawley Town
|30
|6
|8
|16
|34
|52
|26
|Rochdale
|34
|5
|7
|22
|27
|52
|22
Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2
Bradford 0, Barrow 1
Carlisle 1, Colchester 0
Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2
Salford 1, Swindon 2
Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0
Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2
Walsall 1, Newport County 1