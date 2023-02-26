All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124 Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157 Tampa Bay 58 37 17 4 78 209 169 Buffalo 57 30 23 4 64 213 199 Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 N.Y. Rangers 59 33 17 9 75 196 166 N.Y. Islanders 62 30 25 7 67 179 174 Pittsburgh 58 28 21 9 65 185 187 Washington 61 29 26 6 64 184 180 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 Columbus 59 19 35 5 43 152 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154 Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157 Winnipeg 59 35 23 1 71 183 155 Minnesota 59 32 21 6 70 172 164 Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169 St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166 Los Angeles 60 33 19 8 74 203 201 Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202 Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Columbus 6, Edmonton 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 2

New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Chicago 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.