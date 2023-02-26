SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|29
|10
|2
|1
|61
|161
|108
|Birmingham
|43
|26
|14
|1
|2
|55
|167
|136
|Huntsville
|42
|26
|14
|1
|1
|54
|148
|121
|Knoxville
|43
|25
|15
|1
|2
|53
|162
|141
|Roanoke
|40
|24
|14
|2
|0
|51
|128
|105
|Evansville
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|139
|128
|Pensacola
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|140
|138
|Fayetteville
|42
|17
|19
|6
|0
|40
|115
|132
|Quad City
|38
|16
|20
|1
|1
|34
|97
|114
|Macon
|36
|6
|28
|2
|0
|14
|92
|162
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Evansville 5, Peoria 2
Knoxville at Macon, ppd
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.
