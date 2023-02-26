SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108 Birmingham 43 26 14 1 2 55 167 136 Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121 Knoxville 43 25 15 1 2 53 162 141 Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105 Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128 Pensacola 41 21 18 1 1 44 140 138 Fayetteville 42 17 19 6 0 40 115 132 Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114 Macon 36 6 28 2 0 14 92 162 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 2

Knoxville at Macon, ppd

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled