NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|58
|45
|8
|5
|95
|219
|124
|24-2-3
|21-6-2
|10-4-3
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|21-7-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|18-11-2
|21-4-3
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|59
|36
|15
|8
|80
|202
|157
|23-6-4
|13-9-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|58
|37
|17
|4
|78
|209
|169
|22-4-3
|15-13-1
|10-6-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|59
|33
|17
|9
|75
|196
|166
|16-10-4
|17-7-5
|7-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|174
|18-11-3
|12-14-4
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|58
|28
|21
|9
|65
|185
|187
|15-9-4
|13-12-5
|5-7-4
|Buffalo
|57
|30
|23
|4
|64
|213
|199
|11-15-2
|19-8-2
|8-9-1
|Detroit
|58
|28
|22
|8
|64
|179
|184
|15-12-3
|13-10-5
|6-9-2
|Florida
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|210
|213
|16-9-3
|13-17-3
|10-4-2
|Washington
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|184
|180
|15-13-3
|14-13-3
|10-6-1
|Ottawa
|58
|28
|26
|4
|60
|177
|185
|16-12-2
|12-14-2
|10-6-0
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|11-15-3
|12-13-7
|6-9-4
|Montreal
|59
|25
|30
|4
|54
|163
|214
|14-15-1
|11-15-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|59
|19
|35
|5
|43
|152
|219
|13-18-2
|6-17-3
|4-12-2
|p-Vegas
|59
|35
|18
|6
|76
|192
|166
|18-13-1
|17-5-5
|8-7-2
|c-Dallas
|59
|31
|16
|12
|74
|191
|154
|15-8-7
|16-8-5
|10-3-4
|p-Los Angeles
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|203
|201
|17-9-2
|16-10-6
|10-4-2
|p-Edmonton
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|230
|202
|14-11-5
|18-9-3
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|182
|157
|15-9-4
|18-10-1
|12-4-1
|c-Winnipeg
|59
|35
|23
|1
|71
|183
|155
|20-9-0
|15-14-1
|14-5-0
|Seattle
|58
|32
|20
|6
|70
|202
|184
|15-11-3
|17-9-3
|9-7-2
|Minnesota
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|172
|164
|19-10-2
|13-11-4
|10-7-0
|Calgary
|60
|27
|21
|12
|66
|193
|188
|15-11-2
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|56
|28
|22
|6
|62
|163
|169
|16-10-3
|12-12-3
|5-8-3
|St. Louis
|59
|26
|28
|5
|57
|180
|215
|13-13-4
|13-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|59
|23
|31
|5
|51
|200
|239
|11-16-1
|12-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|58
|20
|29
|9
|49
|158
|205
|13-9-2
|7-20-7
|4-6-4
|San Jose
|60
|18
|30
|12
|48
|179
|223
|6-15-8
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|147
|209
|12-16-3
|9-16-2
|5-10-1
|Anaheim
|60
|19
|34
|7
|45
|152
|250
|9-16-1
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Columbus 6, Edmonton 5
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Anaheim 3, Carolina 2
Boston 3, Vancouver 1
Ottawa 5, Montreal 2
New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0
Colorado 4, Calgary 1
Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO
Chicago 4, San Jose 3, SO
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.