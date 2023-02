Sunday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €707,510 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open 13 Provence at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (1), Mexico, def. Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.