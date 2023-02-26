South Korean K-pop group ITZY delight fans with return to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The K-pop girl group ITZY performed at Linkou Arena in New Taipei on Sunday (Feb. 26) as part of the Checkmate World Tour, with over 8,000 fans in attendance.

The members of ITZY expressed their gratitude for the welcoming atmosphere that Taiwanese fans helped to create. To show their fans, referred to as MIDZY, how comfortable they felt in Taiwan, the girls jokingly laid down on the stage for several minutes, reported LTN.

The group performed 24 songs, including a special Mandarin version of the fan anthem “MIDZY.” Members of the group said they were so happy to see their fans in Taiwan again after four years, reported LTN.

ITZY is a five-member girl group on the JYP record label that debuted in 2019. They have had hit singles with songs “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Sneakers.” Their most recent album, Cheshire, was released in November 2022.

Following their show in New Taipei, the group will head to Hong Kong for two concerts, and then to Bangkok, where they will wrap up the Asia leg of the Checkmate tour, which began in mid-January.